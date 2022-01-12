Your Newcastle gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Newcastle transfer gossip to drop so far:

From Burnley to Benfica - the Magpies have been told they can sign Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from the Portuguese club in January, but the Magpies will need to shell out more than £50m. (Express), external

Newcastle could reignite their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, as well as bringing Marouane Fellaini back to the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle), external

The Magpies are keen bring in more defenders and are interested in Torino centre-half Gleison Bremer, a 24-year-old Brazilian also attracting interest from Inter Milan. (Mail), external

However, Torino-based outlet Corriere Granata, external claims that the club have had a €30m (£25m) bid "immediately rejected" by the Serie A side.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How do you feel about Newcastle's January business? Have your say here.