Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BT Sport: "It was good, we could have done better and been more calm n the first half but we were a bit hectic. That is not unusual when you put a team out that has not played together a lot. Some people think we might play an easy game but we were not here for that, Anfield is sold out so we want to go (for it).

"Thiago's goal, wow! It is so important, so many good things happened tonight, players got minutes, rhythm, confidence, nobody got hurt, our head of rehab said give James Milner 15 minutes and he got 12 or 13. Jordan Henderson played, Andrew Robertson came on and the right players could get rested like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who should not play all the time.

"If you are in our squad, you are good football player. I have in the business long enough not to throw players in who are not ready. Neco Williams can play, people might be surprised with Tyler Morton but he did exceptionally well. He is a good player and really pleased for him that he put a performance in like this."