Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones "are fine" and there are no other Covid worries within the squad. The trio are also still waiting for confirmation of their suspected positive tests.

On whether the game should go ahead or not, Klopp said: "We don’t think we shouldn’t play on Sunday, if in two hours and the players arrive here and we have six, seven or eight more cases then of course we cannot play."

He isn’t against stopping the league but admits he isn’t "100% sure" of the benefit of doing so. He does say, however, with reduced squads, the schedule would not be possible.

The Liverpool manager has "no idea what to expect" from Tottenham, who have had their past two matches postponed because of Covid outbreaks. He adds that it’s difficult for Spurs to plan as well given the uncertainty around the game.

On Trent Alexander-Arnold’s season so far, Klopp says the right-back has developed really well. He says he is more "mature" and "settled" and has improved defensively, while "enjoying himself on the pitch."