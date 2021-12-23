Saints players getting changed in their cars and eating at home

Ralph Hasenhuttl says taking extra steps to minimise time around the training ground has led to Southampton's low number of positive Covid-19 results.

The majority of the Saints players and staff have been vaccinated and the club have so far been relatively untroubled by the virus.

"We try to to stick to the rules, we try to do what helped us so far staying safe and it looks that we are we are in good a good mode so far," said Hasenhuttl.

"In the moment we don’t eat indoors anymore. Yesterday we dressed in the car and went home after the sessions.

"It's not the perfect preparation for the players, definitely. They get a lunch package at home and eat at home to try to minimise the time around the training ground.

"If you have a case then you can separate this case immediately and this is what we did in the time when we had the most infections and now we do it again and hopefully we stay safe.

"I trust my players 100% when they are not here they know what they have to do at home, they know how they have to avoid risk at home, then I’m absolutely positive because so far we have come through this period in a good way."