Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I didn't think Burnley had to work too hard for their point against West Ham on Sunday and their keeper Nick Pope did not have to make too many saves - it was just the ones he did make were excellent.

Burnley's problem is that they keep on drawing - they have still only won one of their first 15 league games this season - but I think they will get a victory this time.

If they do win, Sean Dyche's team go above Watford and climb out of the relegation zone. That should be incentive enough, and they are definitely capable of getting a positive result because the Hornets have got problems defensively.

Watford's late collapse at Brentford means they have now lost four matches in a row, and they keep on leaking goals.

Martin's prediction: 0-1

I know Watford usually concede a few but Burnley just can't score at the moment.

