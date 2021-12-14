BBC Sport

Moyes on Covid, captains & reaching 600 PL matches

Published

West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Arsenal on Wednesday.

Here are the key points:

  • Moyes is hopeful that left-back Aaron Cresswell will be fit to return from his back injury.

  • He added that at the moment there are no cases of Covid at West Ham and that they are trying their best to keep everyone "fit and healthy".

  • On reaching 600 Premier League games as manager he said it's a "fair achievement and I hope I can continue trying to be successful at whatever level we're at".

  • Moyes said that his side are "not looking back - we're trying to catch the teams above us" and hopes to come out of the Christmas period "in good shape".

  • He added that it was a "big achievement" to finish ahead of Arsenal last season and that he feels confident in his side: "Bring it on - we feel as if we can play against any team".

  • On Michail Antonio's dip in form he said "his all around form is really important to how we play - I've seen signs it's beginning to click with him again so hopefully we're not too far away".

  • On the news of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of his captaincy Moyes said it wasn't huge news for him but added that West Ham have a solid captain in Mark Noble. "We talk a lot about things at the club and he's doing a great job of preparing Declan Rice for being a future captain".