Moyes is hopeful that left-back Aaron Cresswell will be fit to return from his back injury.

He added that at the moment there are no cases of Covid at West Ham and that they are trying their best to keep everyone "fit and healthy".

On reaching 600 Premier League games as manager he said it's a "fair achievement and I hope I can continue trying to be successful at whatever level we're at".

Moyes said that his side are "not looking back - we're trying to catch the teams above us" and hopes to come out of the Christmas period "in good shape".

He added that it was a "big achievement" to finish ahead of Arsenal last season and that he feels confident in his side: "Bring it on - we feel as if we can play against any team".

On Michail Antonio's dip in form he said "his all around form is really important to how we play - I've seen signs it's beginning to click with him again so hopefully we're not too far away".