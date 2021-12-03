Rodgers on injuries, consistency & working with Gerrard
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before his side take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Leicester boss:
Neither Youri Tielemans or James Justin will return this week, although Tielemans has been back in training;
James Maddison is expected to be ready for the game after receiving treatment on the pitch against Southampton;
Rodgers admitted that his side have been missing some "consistency" but that they showed "quality and spirit" in the second half against Southampton;
He added: "We’re just getting punished for mistakes, we didn’t start the game so well. That’s something we have to analyse, look at and improve in the next game";
Rodgers praised James Maddison's "mentality and quality" and said "when he’s at that level he’s an outstanding player. Not only that, his ability to get back, he was out there blocking crosses for the team";
On Aston Villa, Rodgers said "with their great history in Europe, they will want to be up there challenging for Europe", something he said his side have tried to do;
Rodgers added that when he worked with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool he was "brilliant for me as a captain. For any young manager going into Liverpool, he was outstanding. He’s started his management career very, very well.”