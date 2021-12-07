When you find out you've drawn Leeds in the FA Cup live on air
- Published
Skip twitter post
A brilliant and insightful chat tonight with @WestHam manager Davie Moyes on beating @ChelseaFC at the weekend; Scottish talent in the @premierleague and finding out - live on air - that his team have drawn @LUFC in the FA Cup— BBC Sportsound (@BBCSportsound) December 6, 2021
Much more here https://t.co/NNS3ERrchp pic.twitter.com/1wDDHiM6PP
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post