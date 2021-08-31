Nigel Rothband, host of the Man City Show podcast:

"At the start of the transfer window, a striker to replace the irreplaceable Sergio Aguero was probably top of many City fans’ shopping list.

"Others would argue, a replacement striker was a ‘nice to have’. Remember City outscored their closest League rival by 10 goals last season with Aguero only scoring four. Also, our last three home games have ended 5-0, 5-0 and 5-0! So Jack Grealish is our only buy so far and a very sensible buy he is. He can take people on, work in tight spaces and can create chances.

"City have a top-quality squad of 22 senior professionals, but still have an opportunity to bring in three players if they want to bring the squad up to the 25 maximum allowed by the Premier League. Also, there are a number of academy prospects who may add some options as the season progresses. That having been said, it seems nigh on impossible for any more additions at this point and more likely to see players leave than join.

"That just leaves the ubiquitous question of finding a world class left-back - perhaps we will need to wait until January."

