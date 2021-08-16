Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The lively debate among supporters about whether Wolves should be busier in the transfer market this summer – and whether their current situation regarding Financial Fair Play rules will allow them to – will probably continue this week, but perhaps without quite such a sense of fear given this performance.

They lost to a typically high-quality finish by Jamie Vardy, but the clearer chances in the game largely fell to Wolves, and most clearly of all to Adama Traore. If Wolves really do have to sell to buy, Traore will be in sharp focus over the next couple of weeks.

Wolves will almost certainly be a more exciting side if he stays. Launching full-sprint attacks by himself, 75 yards from the opposing goal, he is a thrilling wild card who can transform any game – but poor finishing so often leaves that promise unfulfilled.

That aside, there were more encouraging signs for any Wolves fans who have grown restless. Pushing forward more bravely in the second half, they allowed Francisco Trincao to be more prominent.

Most of all, Raul Jimenez proved beyond any lingering doubt that not only is his fitness back after his serious head injury, but his appetite for the physical challenge of competitive football is undimmed. That sight in itself was inspiring.