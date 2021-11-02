BBC Sport

Wolves 2-1 Everton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Since the start of September, Wolves have picked up 16 out of a possible 21 points in the Premier League (won five, drawn one, lost one), with only Chelsea (18) and Arsenal (17) managing more in that time.

  • Everton have lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time since October/November 2020 under Carlo Ancelotti.

  • Wolves secured consecutive home league victories for the first time since July 2020, when they beat Everton 3-0 and then Crystal Palace 2-0.