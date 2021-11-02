Wolves 2-1 Everton: The pick of the stats
- Published
Since the start of September, Wolves have picked up 16 out of a possible 21 points in the Premier League (won five, drawn one, lost one), with only Chelsea (18) and Arsenal (17) managing more in that time.
Everton have lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time since October/November 2020 under Carlo Ancelotti.
Wolves secured consecutive home league victories for the first time since July 2020, when they beat Everton 3-0 and then Crystal Palace 2-0.