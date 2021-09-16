Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have won their past eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five.
Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten league run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat since a 1-0 home loss against Fulham in March.
After winning three consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost each of their past four visits to Anfield in the top flight.