Buendia & Martinez caught up in Brazil v Argentina abandonment

Brazil and Argentina's World Cup qualifier was abandoned just minutes after kick-off on Sunday after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.

The visitors walked off the pitch at the Corinthians Arena after the officials came out to stop the game.

The dramatic intervention came hours after Brazil's health authorities had said four England-based Argentina players had to quarantine.

Although the four players were not named, Aston Villa pair Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez are both currently in the Argentina squad.

