Win against West Ham important for confidence - Benitez

Everton manager Rafael Benitez feels Sunday’s match with West Ham at Goodison Park is a key moment in the season for his team.

The Toffees have had a strong start and sit in fifth place in the Premier League, but West Ham are just three points behind in ninth and a win for David Moyes’ Hammers would take the two sides level.

“So many times I said the league is a marathon and you have to keep running until the end," said Benitez.

"But there are some moments where you play against teams that are more or less around your position and then it's really important for the confidence.

"We know that they are a good team, they're doing well, they did well last year. They have a manager that knows us really well so it will be tough but it's an important game and, if we can get three points, it will be really good for the confidence here."