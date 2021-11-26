Webber commits to the Canaries

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

It’s been a time of great change at Carrow Road. First, Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke as head coach and then a new club crest for next season was unveiled.

Supporters will be pleased that at least one aspect of the club is here to stay. The news that Stuart Webber has agreed a new one-year rolling contract ends speculation that he could walk away at the end of the season.

The sporting director’s existing deal was due to end in the summer of 2022. He had previously suggested he would look to go and work abroad at that point. Those comments were made in 2019, before the pandemic.

Webber told shareholders at the club’s AGM on Thursday night that Covid-19 had changed his thinking and that now wasn’t the right time to be considering a move.

The Welshman is credited with transforming the culture of the club since he arrived in 2017.

