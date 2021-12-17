BBC Sport

Newcastle v Man City: What does the form show?

Published

  • Newcastle have won just one of their past 27 Premier League games against Manchester City - 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019.

  • However, that was the only defeat City have suffered in their past 13 league matches at the Magpies.

  • Despite that record, Pep Guardiola's side have conceded seven goals in their past three visits to Newcastle, more than they had in their previous 11 (six).

  • Manchester City have scored in their past 25 league games against Newcastle, last failing to do so in a 0-0 draw in November 2006. In the Premier League era, only Arsenal have had a longer scoring streak against one opponent (26 games in a row against West Brom).