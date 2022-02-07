Marcelo Bielsa admits he is worried about Patrick Bamford as the striker's foot injury shows no sign of healing.

"He hasn't played for 15 games - how can I not worry?" Bielsa said. "He has an injury and we cannot predict when he will return."

The 28-year-old scored 17 goals as Leeds stabilised in the Premier League last season but has only appeared six times in 2021-22.

In his absence, Bielsa's side have struggled for goals and are 15th in the table before Wednesday's game at Aston Villa.

"Since Bamford's injury started, the pain hasn't gone away," Bielsa added.

"He is going through the treatments he needs, but him starting jogging again depends on the pain going away."