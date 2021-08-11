Where will Arsenal finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Arsenal - 7th

There's big pressure on manager Mikel Arteta as last season was an unedifying prospect at times. But there is still talent in the Gunners squad and things could yet improve.

Arteta has superb youngsters at his disposal in England's Euro 2020 star Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, while Kieran Tierney is a high-class operator and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will surely be better this term.

The £50m addition of the highly-rated Ben White from Brighton adds defensive quality along with left-back Nuno Tavares. The capture of Belgium Under-21 midfield Albert Sambi Lokonga is another interesting addition.

Arteta still needs more, though. Huge season for him and Arsenal.

