Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

New Saints striker Adam Armstrong does not have to be Danny Ings, says Hasenhuttl: "He can score goals, he can work in a team, he knows how to press and I know he can help us";

The departures of Ings and Jannik Vestergaard were disruptive, but Hasenhuttl is positive the club will sign a replacement centre-back before the transfer window closes on 31 August;

He is pleased with captain James Ward-Prowse’s contract extension: "He is a player that everyone can identify with and we are very happy to have him here";

Speaking about Sunday's opponents, Hasenhuttl said United made "a massive statement" with their 5-1 win against Leeds and he needs his team to make it "as uncomfortable as we can for them";

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns.

