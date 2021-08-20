BBC Sport

Hasenhuttl on Armstrong, disruptive departures and Man Utd

Published

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Southampton boss:

  • New Saints striker Adam Armstrong does not have to be Danny Ings, says Hasenhuttl: "He can score goals, he can work in a team, he knows how to press and I know he can help us";

  • The departures of Ings and Jannik Vestergaard were disruptive, but Hasenhuttl is positive the club will sign a replacement centre-back before the transfer window closes on 31 August;

  • He is pleased with captain James Ward-Prowse’s contract extension: "He is a player that everyone can identify with and we are very happy to have him here";

  • Speaking about Sunday's opponents, Hasenhuttl said United made "a massive statement" with their 5-1 win against Leeds and he needs his team to make it "as uncomfortable as we can for them";

  • Southampton have no fresh injury concerns.

