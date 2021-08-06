Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle United will finally release their club accounts for 2019-20 by 16 August.

The much-delayed financial results were put back a month in June when the club extended its accounting period from 30 June to 31 July 2020, meaning it will be for 13 months.

They will cover the time Steve Bruce was appointed, on 17 July 2019, and could include any settlement paid to his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

It may also reveal more information about Bruce's transfer spending and how the Magpies managed their finances without fans during the pandemic.