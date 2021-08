Man City v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes four changes following the Gunners 2-0 defeat by London rivals Chelsea a week ago.

Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac come in, with Bukayo Saka fit to play despite hurting his knee in the Carabao Cup win over West brom.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Tierney, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Xhaka, Saka, Aubameyang.

Subs: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Pablo Mari, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Martinelli