- Leicester have lost just one of their last 24 home league games against Wolves (W14 D9), going down 4-1 in May 2007 in the Championship.

- Since Wolves’ return to the Premier League in 2018, they’ve failed to score in five of their six meetings with Leicester (W1 D3 L2), with the exception being a 4-3 home win in January 2019. Three of those five failures have been in goalless draws.

- Leicester have won their opening fixture in just one of the last five Premier League campaigns (D1 L3), though that victory was last season against West Brom (3-0).

- Wolves haven’t lost their opening league game in any of the last eight campaigns (W4 D4), since a 0-1 loss at Leeds in the 2012-13 Championship.

- Wolves’ Bruno Lage will take charge of his first Premier League game in this match. Five of the seven previous managers whose first ever game in the competition has come against Leicester have lost, with the exceptions being Sam Allardyce in August 2001 (5-0) and Mike Phelan in August 2016 (2-1).