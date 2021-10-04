City show they've got the fight for their title defence

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City started with Jack Grealish in a more central role but this was not the £100m summer signing’s day and it was no surprise when he was substituted in the second half.

The big contributions came from goalscorer Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and then – right at the end with a miraculous clearance from Fabinho – Rodri.

Silva produced a dazzling piece of sleight of foot in the first half to dance around several Liverpool defenders to set up Foden and the Portuguese always seemed to have time on the ball, even in the usual hothouse Anfield atmosphere.

Pep Guardiola looked happy with City’s point at the end, although this was probably down to fearing they would not get any after Mo Salah’s spectacular second for Liverpool rather than any feeling of good fortune.

This point was the very least City deserved as they demonstrated once more that anyone who wants to wrestle away their Premier League title has a massive fight on their hands.