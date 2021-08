Arsenal have dropped behind Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Inter Milan's 23-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who is valued at about 90m euros (£76.8m). (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Meanwhile, Inter have turned down Arsenal's offer to include Spain full-back Hector Bellerin, 26, or France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, as part of any deal for Martinez. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)

