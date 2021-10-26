West Ham v Man City: Who makes your Hammers starting line-up?

West Ham take on Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but who makes it into your Hammers starting XI?

Will David Moyes choose to rotate his squad after the 1-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend or will he go with his strongest team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your West Ham team to face City