Ronaldo in numbers
Since his Premier League debut in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 476 goals in 586 league appearances, the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time.
During his first spell at United, Ronaldo scored 42 goals in the 2007-08 season, the third-most in a season ever by a Red Devils player, behind only Denis Law in 1963-64 (46 goals) and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (44 goals).
Ronaldo is also the only United player to score 30+ goals in a season in Premier League history (31 in 2007-08). Since that 2007-08 season, the only player to score more in a single Premier League campaign is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (32 in 2017-18).