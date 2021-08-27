Since his Premier League debut in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 476 goals in 586 league appearances, the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time.

During his first spell at United, Ronaldo scored 42 goals in the 2007-08 season, the third-most in a season ever by a Red Devils player, behind only Denis Law in 1963-64 (46 goals) and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (44 goals).