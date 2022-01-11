Smith on Gilmour, criticism and West Ham
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's trip to West Ham United on Wednesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Billy Gilmour's ankle injury will keep him out for three to four weeks and he has gone back to Chelsea to be assessed, but Smith hopes he'll be back over the next few days.
Smith added that Gilmour has met the threshold of games played, meaning there is no recall option for Chelsea.
Todd Cantwell is due back in training today and Smith expects him to be in Wednesday's squad.
Smith was impressed with Milot Rashica against Charlton and hinted that he could start against West Ham, but added: "It would be silly to expect 90 minutes from him."
Smith said he expects Max Aarons to stay at Norwich this transfer window.
The Canaries head coach said he looks at the running stats after every game and "there have been some games where we've fallen short of expectations".
On criticism, Smith said he feels it has been harsh given the squad situation and players unavailable.
Having the Leicester City game called off offered Norwich an opportunity to "press the reset button".
On West Ham, Smith said Declan Rice "is a driving force for the team" and a "top player".