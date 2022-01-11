Out of the FA Cup, but Villa show how far they've come

Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

With or, more pointedly, without any claret and blue glasses on, it was clear that Manchester United were extremely lucky to get through a severe examination of their fading reputation as one of the country's top sides.

Especially in the second half, Aston Villa were all over the hosts, and but for yet another VAR controversy, would have at least forced extra time - and deservedly so.

Villa showed belief and positivity aplenty, coming to what was once the most intimidating place in the land.

For Emi Martinez to be a virtual spectator after half-time in front of the Stretford End told you how far United have fallen from grace, and how much Steven Gerrard has galvanised a Villa squad that will shortly be enhanced by Philippe Coutinho, and more, during what remains of this transfer window.

They may have gone out of the FA Cup, unjustly on this occasion, but their progression - and United's regression - suggests a changing of the guard may be about to happen in the coming months and years.