Xherdan Shaqiri's two superb goals against Turkey on Sunday made the Liverpool man Switzerland's all-time leading scorer in major tournaments.

The winger now has three goals at European Championships - after his sensational strike against Poland at Euro 2016 - to add to his four at World Cups.

The previous record had stood for 67 years, since Josef Hugi netted six times at the 1954 World Cup.

