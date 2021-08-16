Andrew Rowley, BBC Radio London

Anyone thinking Chelsea might have had a Super Cup hangover were way off the mark as Thomas Tuchel sent his team out to lay down a marker in the Premier League.

Even without new signing Romelu Lukaku and the likes of Ngolo Kante, Thiago Silva and the injured Hakim Zyech this was a formidable performance.

Chelsea were all over Crystal Palace from the word go with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho dominant in midfield. There was no out-ball for Palace as Chelsea’s defensive three swamped their front players, who struggled to get out of their own half.

While it was a typically powerful and accurate free-kick from Marcos Alonso and a good follow-up from Christian Pulisic the most memorable moment for Blues fans was the superb third from Trevor Chalobah on his Premier League debut.

The 22-year-old academy product looked the part - confident on the ball, intelligent decision making and aggressive when he needed to be. And, as he dropped to his knees and was engulfed by his team-mates after his superb strike from outside the box, it was the perfect exclamation mark for the Chelsea fans to celebrate their return to Stamford Bridge as European Champions.