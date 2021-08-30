Man City v Arsenal: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have won their first two home Premier League games of the season by an aggregate score of 10-0, the biggest such combined score in a top-flight campaign since Liverpool’s 12-1 tally in their first two home fixtures of 1989-90.
Arsenal have lost each of their last nine Premier League meetings with City, their longest-ever run of consecutive defeats against a specific opponent in their league history.
The Gunners have lost each of their first three league games of a season without scoring a single goal for the first time ever.