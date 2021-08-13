Brentford v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
Nine of Brentford's starting XI are making their Premier League debuts today.
Former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer and Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka make their debuts for the club.
Their top goalscorer Ivan Toney starts. There had been concerns about his fitness earlier in the week.
Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Norgaard, Canos, Toney. Subs: Goode, Forss, Wissa, Gunnarsson, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev.
Arsenal hand debuts to summer signings Ben White, the former Brighton defender, and Albert Sambi Lokonga, a Belgian midfielder who has joined from Anderlecht.
It's a Premier League debut for England Under-20 striker Folarin Balogun.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were both ruled out.
Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, White, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Pepe, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Balogun. Subs: Bellerin, Saka, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Nelson, Elneny, Hein.