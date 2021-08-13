Brentford v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Arsenal hand debuts to summer signings Ben White, the former Brighton defender, and Albert Sambi Lokonga, a Belgian midfielder who has joined from Anderlecht.

It's a Premier League debut for England Under-20 striker Folarin Balogun.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were both ruled out.

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, White, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Pepe, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Balogun. Subs: Bellerin, Saka, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Nelson, Elneny, Hein.