Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League opener against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the new Everton boss:

- Benitez said that forward James Rodriguez will miss Saturday's match as he is one of five players who are self-isolating;

- He didn't discuss which five players were isolating, but added: "We have some players that are in isolation now, with Covid-19 around. We have to be very careful and some players have to be at home. James is one of them";

- On Rodriguez’s future: "I have had my conversation with him at the beginning and he knows my idea, but now he’s not available for tomorrow. We will discuss every single player with them and the agents and try to find the best solution for the club and also for the players";

- Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available;

- Speaking about Richarlison’s busy summer at the Olympics with Brazil, Benitez said: "He's very happy [after winning medal], and he knows that we need him now, and he knows that I will try to manage his time off, his holidays, to be sure that he recovers quickly - but at the moment he's fine."