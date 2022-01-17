Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

There had been a decisive 90th-minute goal in the previous three league encounters between these two rivals so it was inevitable late drama would feature again.

Brighton had done everything but score when Conor Gallagher sent the away end wild with a cool finish against the run of play.

Palace had rarely troubled Albion keeper Robert Sanchez - his best save was to deny team-mate Adam Webster who sent a deflection towards goal under pressure from Odsonne Edouard at the near post.

But Brighton, typically, did not give up and continued to put pressure on the visitors, eventually reaping the rewards when Neal Maupay's low cross was flicked in by the unfortunate Joachim Andersen.

Manager Graham Potter had looked distraught when Gallagher scored for Palace, but he had clenched fists and a look of relief when his side hit back with time running out.

And it was a pleasing night for Palace keeper Jack Butland, despite not coming away with a clean sheet, and he said his performance was "rewarding" and a reminder of his talent.