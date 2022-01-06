Man Utd v Aston Villa: Last time out
- Published
An 88th minute opener... check ✅
A 93rd-minute missed penalty... check ✅
When Manchester United and Aston Villa met back in September, it was pure chaos.
Bruno Fernandes missed a 93rd-minute penalty as Aston Villa won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years in a pulsating match.
Kortney Hause had put Villa ahead with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before the defender handled inside the box to present United with a lifeline.
However, Fernandes blazed high over the bar in front of the Stretford End as United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.