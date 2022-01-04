The Athletic football journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke says Antonio Rudiger's expected exit from Chelsea in the summer is "likely to be driven by money".

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Pitt-Brooke suggested there can be little other incentive to leave Thomas Tuchel's side on a free transfer other than for financial reasons.

"It's an open secret that Rudiger feels underpaid at Chelsea and wants a big payday," he said. "The best way to make that money would be to take a big Bosman transfer abroad.

"He's currently playing for a really good team, with fantastic players and under one of the most innovative coaches in European football.

"I really don't know how attractive it is to leave for a big foreign team other than the fact he could make a lot of money from it."

Rudiger's defensive colleague Andreas Christensen is also out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

"Chelsea dropped Christensen from the team a month ago to try to bounce him into agreeing a deal, but it remains unsigned," said Pitt-Brooke.

"It felt like strange negotiating tactics - but then how attractive would a move to Barcelona actually be at the moment?"

Listen to Tuesday's best transfer gossip on BBC Sounds