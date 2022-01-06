Woan on Covid cases, Huddersfield & transfer rumours
Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has been speaking to the media before the Clarets host Huddersfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
"It’s a little bit more quiet around the place" without Sean Dyche, says Woan following the Burnley manager's positive Covid-19 result.
The club are "down to the bare bones" with a number of other Burnley staff also isolating, but Woan does not think the match is in danger of being postponed yet: "If we've got the numbers to play, we'll do it."
There are four new Covid cases among players. Nick Pope, who missed Sunday’s game against Leeds because of a positive test, remains unavailable, while Josh Brownhill is a possibility for Sunday’s game.
Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes have returned to training after illness and injury respectively. Meanwhile, Johann Gudmundsson has a 50-50 chance of featuring against Huddersfield.
Woan says it has been difficult to make plans "in a really unique situation" where more players could be unavailable each day.
Burnley will have to be at their best to beat Huddersfield, currently placed sixth in the Championship: "They’re a confident side, they’ve got a nice fluid style of play, good on the counter attack."
The Clarets assistant manager thinks a win in the FA Cup could boost form in the Premier League: "Winning football matches always breeds confidence, and we’re not shying away from the fact we are a little bit short on that at the moment."
He played down Aaron Ramsey transfer rumours, saying the first he heard of it was right before this news conference.