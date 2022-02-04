Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham did quite a bit of business in January, in both directions, so it will be interesting to see what changes Antonio Conte makes, and where Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will fit into his team.

Conte reached the final of the FA Cup in his first season at Chelsea, and won it the following year. I am not sure how he will view it now he is at Spurs, but I think home advantage will help him get past Brighton for starters.

Mind you, the Seagulls are draw specialists wherever they play, so it would not be a surprise if they take this tie into extra time.

Find out how Lawro and Mist think the rest of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures will go