Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic is not interested in a move to Arsenal without the guarantee of Champions League football, according to The Athletic's Serie A correspondent James Horncastle.

The Serbia international has scored 18 times in 22 appearances this season and believes he belongs on European football's biggest stage - something the Gunners cannot provide him with at the moment.

"Arsenal have spoken 30 times with Fiorentina about Vlahovic," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast. "They know the price and they know what would make an acceptable framework to get it done.

"But the reality is he wants to be in the Champions League. He's an exceptional talent and has been so consistent.

"The reality for clubs that want him is they have to make a very compelling pitch to show they are on the up, heading into the Champions League and contending for silverware."

