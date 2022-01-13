Vieira on transfers, Olise & Brighton rivalry
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Palace's trip to rivals Brighton on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Vieira is not concerned with the number of signings the club makes but instead wants to focus on the quality of the additions: "We never spoke about numbers. We try to improve the squad, we talk about which part of the team and the game that we need to improve."
Also on transfers, Vieira lamented the inexperience of his side and said that he will need experience to compliment the young players.
He added: "Looking at the Millwall game, and how young and inexperienced we can be at times, we need young players supported with experience."
The Palace boss was also asked about the recent performances of Michael Olise: "I don't think he's ready at all [to be the main man]. The second half [against Millwall] was good, but in the first half it was quite challenging for him."