Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 home Premier League matches and conceding in this game will see them equal the record, standing at 17 matches and jointly-held by four teams: Sunderland (2003-05), Blackpool (2010-11), West Brom (2010-11) and Wolves (2011-12).

Brighton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games against promoted sides (won six, drawn six), keeping a clean sheet in each of their last five since a 1-0 loss at West Brom in February 2021.

Watford have lost their last five home top flight matches, only having two longer home losing runs in their Football League history: a nine-game run between December 1971 and March 1972 and a six-game run between August and October 1990.