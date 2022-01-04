Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

It is becoming evident the issues that arose during the final weeks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign will not disappear through a change of manager.

Ronaldo was a muted force and the United fans did not think Mason Greenwood deserved to be substituted for Fernandes given the boos that accompanied his exit.

United were often overrun in midfield and, as so often under Solskjaer, were left hoping for a moment of inspiration that did not come.

For Wolves, it is 6 November since they have last been involved in a game that contained more than one goal.

But boss Bruno Lage believed his team should have had something tangible to show for an opening period in which they had an incredible 15 shots, the most by a visiting team at Old Trafford in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since records started being kept in the 2004-05 season.

Although they were forced onto the defensive more after half time, they weathered the storm and, instead of settling for a point, Joao Moutinho had other ideas.