Lage on defensive solutions, Traore future & postponements
- Published
Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game with Southampton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On injury news, and Romain Saiss missing games while at the Africa Cup of Nations: "For now it's the same players from the last game," he said. "Saiss is an important player but we have solutions in our squad to replace him and can continue to be solid.”
On the future of Adam Traore: "I don’t know anything. It’s the same Adama always training well and being professional. I want to keep him but it's about if it’s good for the club and the player."
Lage doesn't believe some clubs are bending the rules to call for postponements: " I don’t believe managers are using that rule to push matches ahead," he said. "I don't think clubs and managers are looking to delay games, because they’ll have to play them in midweek and it's more difficult for them."