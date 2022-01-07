Aston Villa "will not be signing a top four player" if they move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho this month, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled for form since a £142m deal four years ago and has been linked with a return to the Premier League as the Catalan side look to cut big earners from their wage bill.

Villa are reportedly leading the chase - but Balague warns of expecting too much from Coutinho should he sign.

"He's been linked with Villa but actually he's waiting to see if the likes of Arsenal and Spurs join the negotiations," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"However, clubs aren't seeing him as a top four, top five player anymore. He only had a good six months at in Barcelona but after that he was found out.

"It would also be expecting a lot to ask him to perform in the Premier League with its added pace and intensity, especially when so short of match time."

