'There will be more activity at Newcastle'

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle fans will be feeling a little bit happier with the world.

Not only does it represent good value for an England international who won La Liga last season, but underlines that the new Saudi Arabian-backed owners mean business in this transfer window.

In many ways they need to be, given the club's position in the Premier League table. Yet Trippier's switch has shown that, despite Newcastle's form, the allure of playing for Eddie Howe at a club with a new direction could encourage other players to join him on Tyneside.

This is good early business but there will be more activity before the end of January.

Howe, head of recruitment Steve Nickson and consultant Nicky Hammond have been working hard in preparation for further moves. They want to strengthen in central defence and midfield, as well as find a striker after the recent calf injury to top scorer Callum Wilson.

