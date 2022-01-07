New research, old cup magic

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I got cocky at the start of the week. What looked like a quiet beginning to the New Year, I thought I’d polish off my match notes on Tuesday for tonight’s game. Updated statistics on first team players for Manchester City. After the news that the manager, his assistant and seven first team players are going to be absent after positive Covid tests - extra research had to be done.

Luckily, although it’s unclear who is and isn’t available, who has and who hasn’t travelled down to Swindon, we've had a flavour of perhaps some of those who’ll start tonight. City handed six debuts back in September in a League Cup win over Wycombe. All six impressed, and would be deserving of another shot if they are fit to play.

And with all that, it’s the excitement of the FA Cup. An away tie for City, at an old traditional ground, fans tight to the pitch, and a side in-form. Add in a night match under the floodlights and we could be in for a cracker.

