From Wallsend Boys Club to caretaker at Man Utd
In 1995 a 13-year-old Michael Carrick was on Live & Kicking, dreaming of being a footballer— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) November 23, 2021
Tonight he takes charge of @manutd in the Champions Leaguepic.twitter.com/DM41Z4JOKB#MUFC @carras16
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
What were you up to at age 13? Well, Michael Carrick was dreaming of a career as a footballer and playing for his country.
After 34 caps for England and five Premier League titles and a Champions League win with Manchester United, it's fair to say he fulfilled his potential.
Now 26 years later he is set to take charge of Manchester United in the Champions League later.
Not bad for a boy from the North East who was on Live & Kicking in 1995.