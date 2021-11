Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel has been nominated for the best men's goalkeeper award at the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

Schmeichel is on a shortlist alongside the likes of Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy.

The award is for club and international performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

