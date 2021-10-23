Leeds 1-1 Wolves: Bielsa reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to BBC Match of the Day: "I think that given how the game went, we deserved more than one goal and to have won the game.

"Apart from some moments at the start of both halves, the game belonged to us.

"And even if we didn’t create too many dangerous chances I think we did enough to score more than one goal and it would have been enough to have got the deserved win."

On Joe Gelhardt’s performance: “Very positive. At the start of the 35 minutes he played it was difficult for him to create danger. But as the team got closer to the opponent's goal he had decisive interventions and could have scored one or two goals apart from the penalty he won."

On fitness of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips: "With Raphinha, we don’t have the diagnosis yet. Phillips spent three weeks without playing and he is healthy but has not got match fitness yet. But we think he will quickly be in condition to start. Today would have been far too quick and not prudent."