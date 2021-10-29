Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I am still not convinced by Arsenal, especially on the road. They are on a nice little unbeaten run but, other than Tottenham, they have not beaten anyone you wouldn't expect them to - their other wins were against Norwich, Burnley, AFC Wimbledon, Aston Villa and Leeds.

The Gunners were fortunate to nick a point at home to Crystal Palace too and, although they have turned a corner in terms of results, really you are just waiting for the next poor performance from them - because it will come.

Leicester left out Jamie Vardy for their Carabao Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday. He will be rested, ready and hungry for this game, and I have a strong feeling he will score.

Roger's prediction: Arsenal beat us comfortably last week but I fancy Leicester at home. 2-1

Find out how Lawro and Roger think the rest of this week's fixtures will go